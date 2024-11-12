Dream Office REIT price target raised to C$21 from C$19.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Dream Office REIT (DRETF) to C$21 from C$19.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
