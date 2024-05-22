Dream Office REIT Announces Monthly Distribution

Dream Office Real Estate Investment (TSE:D.UN) has released an update.

Dream Office REIT has declared its May 2024 monthly distribution at 8.333 cents per Unit, Series A, which is an annualized rate of $1.00, to be paid on June 14 to record holders as of May 31. As a leading office landlord in downtown Toronto, Dream Office REIT manages a portfolio of high-quality assets across 3.5 million square feet in a prime office market.

