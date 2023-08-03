Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A (DRETF) Price Target Decreased by 8.22% to 12.14

The average one-year price target for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A (OTC:DRETF) has been revised to 12.14 / share. This is an decrease of 8.22% from the prior estimate of 13.23 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.87 to a high of 14.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from the latest reported closing price of 10.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRETF is 0.05%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.37% to 1,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing a decrease of 18.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 21.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 25.61% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 20.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 25.50% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 74K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 14.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.