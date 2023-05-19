Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A (DRETF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRETF is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.82% to 1,699K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A is 13.23. The forecasts range from a low of 9.95 to a high of $15.71. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit - Series A is 198MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing a decrease of 18.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 21.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing a decrease of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 12.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 20.67% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 20.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 25.50% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRETF by 20.85% over the last quarter.

