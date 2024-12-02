Dream International Announces Change in Share Registrar

Dream International (HK:1126) has released an update.

Dream International Limited is set to change its share registrar to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 1, 2025. This transition requires shareholders to process their share transfers with the new registrar from that date. Uncollected share certificates by the end of December 2024 will also be handled by Tricor.

