Dream Industrial REIT Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Dream Industrial REIT (DIR_UN.TO) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $29.70 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $46.61 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $102.37 million from $94.70 million last year.

Dream Industrial REIT earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.70 Mln. vs. $46.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $102.37 Mln vs. $94.70 Mln last year.

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