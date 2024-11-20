News & Insights

Dream Industrial REIT Declares November Distribution

November 20, 2024 — 02:38 pm EST

Dream Industrl REIT (TSE:DIR.UN) has released an update.

Dream Industrial REIT has declared a November 2024 monthly distribution of 5.833 cents per unit, highlighting its strategy to provide strong returns through secure distributions and growth. The company manages a vast portfolio of industrial properties across key markets in Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

