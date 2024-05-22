News & Insights

Stocks

Dream Industrial REIT Announces May Distribution

May 22, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dream Industrl REIT (TSE:DIR.UN) has released an update.

Dream Industrial REIT has declared a monthly distribution for May 2024 at 5.833 cents per unit, with an annualized rate of 70 cents, payable on June 14 to shareholders on record as of May 31. The company boasts a substantial portfolio of 330 industrial assets across North America and Europe, focusing on delivering strong returns and growth in net asset value for its unitholders.

For further insights into TSE:DIR.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.