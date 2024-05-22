Dream Industrial REIT Announces May Distribution

Dream Industrl REIT (TSE:DIR.UN) has released an update.

Dream Industrial REIT has declared a monthly distribution for May 2024 at 5.833 cents per unit, with an annualized rate of 70 cents, payable on June 14 to shareholders on record as of May 31. The company boasts a substantial portfolio of 330 industrial assets across North America and Europe, focusing on delivering strong returns and growth in net asset value for its unitholders.

