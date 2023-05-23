Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit (DREUF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DREUF is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.12% to 13,007K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 12.87. The forecasts range from a low of 12.01 to a high of $14.05. The average price target represents an increase of 51.28% from its latest reported closing price of 8.51.

The projected annual revenue for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 370MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,270K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 10.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,852K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 4.90% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 907K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 590K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 11.17% over the last quarter.

