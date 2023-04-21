Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DREUF is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.33% to 12,944K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.36% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is $12.63. The forecasts range from a low of $11.85 to a high of $13.47. The average price target represents an increase of 48.36% from its latest reported closing price of $8.51.

The projected annual revenue for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is $370MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 75K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FWRAX - Fidelity Advisor Global Real Estate Fund holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 24.21% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 37.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 45.49% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 118K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ROOF - IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DREUF by 36.61% over the last quarter.

