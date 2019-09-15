Dream Global REIT to be bought by Blackstone funds in $4.7 bln deal

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust DRG_u.TO said on Sunday it is to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc BX.N in a C$6.2 billion ($4.69 billion) deal.

Blackstone will pay C$16.79 in cash for each Dream Global unit to acquire all of the office and industrial property manager's subsidiaries and assets, according to a statement from Dream Global.

($1 = 1.3220 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

