Dream Finders Homes Submits Revised Acquisition Proposal Of $32/Share To Beazer Homes USA

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) announced the submission of a revised proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. in an all-cash transaction for $32.00 per share, a nearly 24 percent increase from its prior proposal submitted in May.

Moreover, Kennedy Lewis has provided assurance to Dream Finders that it will provide land bank financing for the proposed deal. Also, the company has received letters from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities saying they are highly confident they can arrange the funding needed for the transaction through the capital markets.

Before the recent one, the company submitted a revised all-cash offer to acquire Beazer for $29.25 per share on June 22, 2026.

Notably, Beazer has introduced new hurdles by asking Dream Finders to meet strict conditions before starting due diligence. Dream Finders believes this is an attempt to delay talks further and make it harder for the deal to move forward.

"Taken together with Beazer's past unwillingness to engage, these provisions raise questions about whether the Board is prepared to pursue a transaction that we believe would be in the best interest of Beazer shareholders," said Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders' Chairman and CEO.

The company stated that it will continue to pursue the transaction and is prepared to offer Beazer shareholders the opportunity they deserve to evaluate this compelling proposal for themselves.

In the pre-market hours, DFH is trading at $16.55, down 0.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.