Dream Finders Homes: Riding Out the Storm

Key Points Dream Finders reported solid growth in revenue and home closings, but higher expenses weighed on earnings.

The company is following its playbook through the downturn, completing two acquisitions in the quarter.

Dream Finders has ample resources to be opportunistic while housing is slow, but investors shouldn’t expect a turnaround until macro forces realign and home buyers return to the market.

Here's our initial take on Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $1.06 billion $1.15 billion 9% Beat Earnings per share $0.81 $0.56 (31%) Missed Home closings 2,031 2,232 10% n/a Net new orders 1,712 1,938 13% n/a

Dream Finders Remains On Course Despite Difficult Market

Dream Finders grew revenue by 9% and home closings by 10% in what is a difficult housing environment, but higher homebuilding cost of sales and financial services expense ate into profitability. Homebuilding gross margin fell 250 basis points to 16.5%.

Elevated interest rates, an uncertain economy, and pressures from soaring costs on home building supplies and labor have created what CEO Patrick Zalupski called "perhaps the most challenging environment in the past three years."

Dream Finders continues to execute on its plan despite the downturn. In the quarter, the company closed deals for Alliant National Title Insurance Co. and Green River Builders, bringing its total to 10 acquisitions in the past six years. Alliant opens up new revenue sources, while Green River expands Dream Finders' presence in the fast-growing Atlanta area.

The company also repurchased more than 700,000 shares for $16 million during the period.

Immediate Market Reaction

Investors knew going in that this was a tough housing market, and the results had little impact on sentiment. Dream Finders stock is down about 1% in early Thursday trading.

What to Watch

The big question facing homebuilders is when the housing market will turn. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve held rates steady, and the odds of a September rate cut fell slightly, opening up the possibility of higher for longer on interest rates.

Dream Finders ended the quarter with a backlog of 2,513 homes valued at $1.2 billion and reiterated its guidance for about 9,250 home closings in 2025. If the market remains weak, expect the company to continue to hunt for acquisition candidates in its core Sun Belt markets in anticipation of an eventual turnaround.

The company cannot control the macro environment, and it is unlikely to see oversized growth until buyers return. But Dream Finders appears to be holding serve in a difficult climate, which is about the best investors can hope for for now.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dream Finders Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.