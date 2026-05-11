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Dream Finders Homes Proposes To Buy Beazer Homes For $25.75/Share; Beazer Up 34% In Pre-Market

May 11, 2026 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH), a house builder, said on Monday that it has submitted a proposal to the board of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) to acquire Beazer at $25.75 per share in cash, which reflects a total equity value of around $704 million.

This acquisition proposal reflects a cash premium of around 40% over Beazer's closing share price on May 5.

Patrick Zalupski, CEO of Dream Finders, said: "We believe our proposal delivers significant value at a substantial premium for Beazer's shareholders. Combining our two companies, with our highly complementary footprints and product strategies, would create the seventh-largest U.S. homebuilder."

BZH was up by 33.29% at $25 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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