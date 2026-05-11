Dream Finders Homes Proposes To Buy Beazer Homes For $25.75/Share; Beazer Up 34% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH), a house builder, said on Monday that it has submitted a proposal to the board of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) to acquire Beazer at $25.75 per share in cash, which reflects a total equity value of around $704 million.

This acquisition proposal reflects a cash premium of around 40% over Beazer's closing share price on May 5.

Patrick Zalupski, CEO of Dream Finders, said: "We believe our proposal delivers significant value at a substantial premium for Beazer's shareholders. Combining our two companies, with our highly complementary footprints and product strategies, would create the seventh-largest U.S. homebuilder."

BZH was up by 33.29% at $25 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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