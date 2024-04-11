Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) standing at $38.30, reflecting a +0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.68%.

The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 7.34% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dream Finders Homes Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.70, signifying a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $934.2 million, up 21.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $4.34 billion, which would represent changes of +23.66% and +15.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.87% higher. Dream Finders Homes Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.28, which means Dream Finders Homes Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DFH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

