Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) reached $34.30, with a -1.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

The homebuilder's stock has dropped by 2.99% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.70, signifying a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $934.2 million, indicating a 21.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $4.34 billion, indicating changes of +23.66% and +15.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.87% higher. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dream Finders Homes Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.07 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DFH has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.