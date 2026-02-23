Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $58.72 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $129.25 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.2% to $1.213 billion from $1.559 billion last year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.72 Mln. vs. $129.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.213 Bln vs. $1.559 Bln last year.

