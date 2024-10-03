Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $34.96, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 14.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.83, marking a 10.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating a 25.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.41% and +13.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Dream Finders Homes Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.24.

One should further note that DFH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.