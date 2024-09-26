Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed the latest trading day at $34.59, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 5.82% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.83, signifying a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating a 25.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.41% and +13.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dream Finders Homes Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.36 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DFH has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DFH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

