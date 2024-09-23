Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed the most recent trading day at $36.64, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 9.04% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 7.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.83, signifying a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating a 25.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DFH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.41% and +13.27%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.41, so one might conclude that Dream Finders Homes Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DFH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.