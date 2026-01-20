Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $19.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 10% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 51.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -34.43% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.35% decrease. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.2.

One should further note that DFH currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

