Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Moves 0.79%: What You Should Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $21.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.64%.

The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 10.73% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dream Finders Homes Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.49, reflecting a 10.91% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $945.3 million, up 14.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.99% and +8.25%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Dream Finders Homes Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.99, which means Dream Finders Homes Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that DFH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.