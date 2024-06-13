Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed the most recent trading day at $27.51, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 15.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 18.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $965.5 million, up 2.13% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion, indicating changes of +15.05% and +10.33%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dream Finders Homes Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dream Finders Homes Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.64, which means Dream Finders Homes Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DFH has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

