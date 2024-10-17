Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $33.75, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 8.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Dream Finders Homes Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.83, signifying a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing a 25.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

DFH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.41% and +13.27%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Dream Finders Homes Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.55 for its industry.

One should further note that DFH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.