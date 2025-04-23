Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $22.27, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.9% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 10.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $945.3 million, up 14.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.17 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.09% and +8.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dream Finders Homes Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.12% increase. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Dream Finders Homes Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.69.

Also, we should mention that DFH has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DFH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

