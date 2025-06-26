Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $24.49, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 18.68% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.66, marking a 18.52% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, down 3.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, which would represent changes of -3.29% and +7.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.63 for its industry.

Meanwhile, DFH's PEG ratio is currently 2.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 2.07 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

