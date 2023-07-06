Dream Finders Homes Inc - (DFH) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Dream Finders Homes Inc - (NASDAQ:DFH) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.71% from the latest reported closing price of 25.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Finders Homes Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFH is 0.13%, an increase of 25.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 25,110K shares. The put/call ratio of DFH is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,040K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 51.20% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,679K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners holds 2,867K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 127,709.63% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,703K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 31.38% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 817K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 49.56% over the last quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dream Finders Homes was founded by CEO, Patrick Zalupski, in 2008. Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes closed over 3,150 homes in 2020, an increase of 54% over the homes closed in 2019. The Company increased new home sales over 95% in 2020 when compared 2019. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

