Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) ended the recent trading session at $22.44, demonstrating a +0.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 11.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 7.56% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Dream Finders Homes Inc. to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.91%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $945.3 million, indicating a 14.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

DFH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.99% and +8.25%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dream Finders Homes Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.11.

It's also important to note that DFH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

