Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $17.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 10.34% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 2.42%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 51.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -34.43% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.37.

We can also see that DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 5.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

