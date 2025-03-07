Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) closed at $25.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 11.1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 8.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dream Finders Homes Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 10.91% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $945.3 million, up 14.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, signifying shifts of -5.99% and +8.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% higher. Dream Finders Homes Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.16.

We can also see that DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.