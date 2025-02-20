Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) standing at $22.01, reflecting a +0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 10.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 5.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dream Finders Homes Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.13, indicating a 13% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.43 billion, indicating a 25.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dream Finders Homes Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.75% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Dream Finders Homes Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dream Finders Homes Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.

We can also see that DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, positioning it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

