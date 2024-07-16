Dream Finders Homes (DFH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc (Symbol: DFH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.15, changing hands as high as $30.48 per share. Dream Finders Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFH's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $44.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.32.

