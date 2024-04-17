Dream Finders Homes (DFH) Price Target Increased by 30.19% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) has been revised to 35.19 / share. This is an increase of 30.19% from the prior estimate of 27.03 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.24% from the latest reported closing price of 34.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Finders Homes. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 21.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFH is 0.19%, an increase of 22.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 28,692K shares. The put/call ratio of DFH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,266K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,990K shares, representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 14.04% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,982K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares, representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 29.29% over the last quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners holds 2,271K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing a decrease of 27.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 43.49% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,322K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 36.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 637K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 40.74% over the last quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dream Finders Homes was founded by CEO, Patrick Zalupski, in 2008. Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes closed over 3,150 homes in 2020, an increase of 54% over the homes closed in 2019. The Company increased new home sales over 95% in 2020 when compared 2019. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

