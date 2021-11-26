Dream Finders Homes Currently in Impressive Growth Phase

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) is a relative newcomer on the block when it comes to the homebuilding industry.

Founded in 2009, DFH builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. The company utilizes an asset-light homebuilding model which involves purchasing lots and land in an option driven, just-in-time model.

This allows the company to purchase lots in order to build homes without the usual massive upfront capital commitments required to purchase large swaths of lands. The company went public in January 2021 at the price of $13 and reached a high of $34 in June of this year.

Keep in mind this is not a house-flipping type business that failed with Zillow (Z) and is about to decimate Opendoor Technologies (OPEN). This is a competitor to traditional homebuilders like NVR (NVR) and Lennar (LEN).

I am neutral on DFH as its growth prospects rely heavily on external economic factors such as interest rates that are largely out of its control. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Lots, Backlog Statistics

As of September 30, the company owned 4,118 lots, of which 3,619 were homes under construction.

DFH’s controlled lot pipeline grew to 30,766 lot locations. A controlled lot is one that the company has an option contract on without full ownership.

The company is involved in homebuilding in 107 communities across the U.S. The backlog of sold homes (paid for and under construction) increased 146.2% to 4,520 homes, valued at $1.8 billion.

Major Acquisition

In October 2021, DFH announced it had acquired the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of Texas-based homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders for $471 million.

The purchase includes 1,850 home sites, a backlog of 1,845 homes with a value greater than $1 billion, and 5,500 lots under control through options. The majority of the assets acquired are homes under construction.

McGuyer builds homes in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas and has closed over 55,000 homes throughout its history. This acquisition increased DFH’s backlog of sold homes by almost 50%.

Q3 Results

The company continued to take advantage of the nationwide housing boom in the Q3. Home building revenues increased 28% to $361 million and pre-tax income increased 15% to $28 million. The average sale price of homes closed in the quarter was $375,693. Gross margin increased to 16% from 14.8%.

The CEO was optimistic about future growth prospects but was cautious on current cost issues and stated:

“We’ve continued to see elevated consumer housing demand and price appreciation; however, industry-wide labor, material and supply chain challenges have impacted sequential gross margins and temporarily drawn out cycle times by a month longer than our historical averages.”

The company lowered its outlook for home closings and now expects 4,900 to 5,300 home closings, compared to a previous outlook of 5,000 to 6,000. This is due to the longer cycle times (home construction timelines) as a result of industry-wide supply chain challenges.

Valuation

Typically, homebuilders trade at a discount to the overall market due to the intense cyclicality inherent in the home building industry. Not only do interest rates play a big role, but also consumer spending and major demographic issues.

DFH stock has declined precipitously since its mid-2021 high of $34, likely due to the fear of higher mortgage rates.

DFH currently sells for 14.7x 2021 estimated EPS and 7.5x 2022 estimated EPS. However, the 2022 estimates can’t be relied on for accuracy due to the volatile and cyclical nature of the industry.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, DFH has a Hold consensus rating based on four Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $17.67, the average DFH price target implies 0.5% downside potential.

Disclosure: Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

