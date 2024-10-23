News & Insights

Dream Finders Homes to acquire Alliant National Title Insurance Company

October 23, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alliant National Title Insurance Company, Inc. and a related affiliate. Alliant National, based in Longmont, Colorado, is a title insurance underwriter with more than 700 independent agents in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Alliant National is the largest independent title underwriter in the country with no direct or affiliated operations. Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders’ Chairman and CEO, said, “This is a strategic acquisition for DFH and allows us to further vertically integrate alongside our existing title insurance agency business while facilitating growth in the title insurance marketplace. We are excited to partner with a successful and motivated Alliant National team and believe our homebuilding operations can add meaningfully to the bottom line of Alliant National, which will in turn benefit the bottom line of DFH.” The closing of this transaction is subject to closing conditions, including insurance regulatory approvals.

