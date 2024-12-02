Dream Chasers urger shareholders to drive change at Carver Bancorp

Dream Chasers Capital called on large financial institutions and funds that have invested in Carver Bancorp (CARV) to support nominees that will drive change on the Carver Board of Directors. Dream Chasers said, “While these investors’ support of Carver over the years has been admirable, we can all agree it is counterproductive to support a Board that has presided over a prolonged period of poor performance. In an open letter, Dream Chasers urged institutional shareholders to vote for Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” Anderson and Mr. Jeffrey Bailey for election to the Board ahead of the December 12, 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.”

