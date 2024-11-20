Dream Chasers Capital calls for ‘urgent action’ from Carver Bancorp CEO, board

Dream Chasers Capital Group called for urgent action from CEO Donald Felix and the board of directors of Carver Bancorp (CARV) to drive growth and profitability at the company. Dream Chasers says the latest losses are more of the same. “The Board of Directors of a public company sets the plan, and the CEO executes it,” said Greg Lewis, CEO of Dream Chasers Capital Group. “At Carver, every ‘plan’ the Board has set for the last ten years has only led to massive shareholder value destruction. For any team – whether a professional sports team or a company – such a losing record means new talent is necessary. Electing Mr. Anderson and Mr. Bailey to the Board gives Carver shareholders the best chance of success.” Lewis continued, “I truly believe Carver’s shareholders will be fortunate to have experienced and qualified directors in Jeff Anderson, the former CFO of J.P. Morgan’s Northeast Region Retail Banking organization overseeing $100B in assets, and Jeff Bailey, a highly successful business owner and Carver’s largest individual shareholder. As Directors, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Bailey will aggressively lead initiatives to make the bank profitable and increase shareholder value.” Dream Chasers highlighted Carver’s poor performance and the urgent need for change in a presentation filed with the SEC and sent shareholders a letter urging them to vote FOR Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” Anderson and Mr. Jeffrey Bailey for election to the Board of Directors and vote WITHOLD on the Carver non-performing directors, using the BLUE proxy card.

