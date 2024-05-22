Dreadnought Resources Strikes Gold and Silver

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited reports promising results from a 13-hole drill program at their 100% owned Central Yilgarn project, revealing high-grade gold and silver at Chicken Little and notable nickel mineralization at Leghorn. The company is refocusing on the T6 camp scale prospect, including Chicken Little, Megatron, and Snowflake, due to encouraging shallow gold and silver intercepts. Dreadnought plans to further investigate these findings, alongside their comprehensive control of the Central Yilgarn region’s greenstone belts for significant growth potential.

