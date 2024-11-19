News & Insights

Stocks

Dreadnought Resources Secures $1M R&D Tax Incentive

November 19, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has received a $1 million R&D tax incentive to support its ongoing metallurgical research and development at the Mangaroon and Kimberley projects. This funding highlights the strategic importance of these projects, which focus on optimizing mineral extraction from significant critical mineral resources. Investors may find this development promising as it underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its processing methodologies and potential commercialisation routes.

