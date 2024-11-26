Dreadnought Resources Reveals Promising Gold Resource

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.
Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced an initial high-grade gold resource for its Star of Mangaroon deposit, comprising 23,300 ounces at 12.8g/t Au, with 84% classified as indicated. This resource, situated on a mining lease in Western Australia, is a significant step towards the company’s strategy of becoming a self-funded explorer, with plans to commence open pit mining and production by mid-2025. The company is also exploring opportunities to outsource funding and processing to enhance its operational efficiency.
