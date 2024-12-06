Dreadnought Resources Quotations Boost Market Presence

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.
Dreadnought Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 11,666,667 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move that could attract investor interest. This announcement, made on December 6, 2024, is part of previously disclosed transactions aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence.
