Dreadnought Resources Outlines 2024 Exploration Vision

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced an investor webinar to discuss recent gold drilling outcomes and the exploration plans for the year across its key projects. Shareholders can engage with the Managing Director, Dean Tuck, in a Q&A session after the presentation. Additionally, a keynote address on thegold marketwill be provided by Hadley Widdup of Lion Selection Group.

