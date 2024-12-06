News & Insights

Dreadnought Resources Issues New Securities for Growth

December 06, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 66.4 million performance rights and over 3.7 million options, expiring in November 2028, as part of their employee incentive scheme. These unquoted equity securities are set to bolster the company’s long-term growth strategy and attract talent.

