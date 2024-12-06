Dreadnought Resources Director Increases Shareholdings

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited announced a significant change in the interest holdings of Director Dean Tuck, acquiring over 5 million performance rights and increasing his shareholdings to 40.6 million ordinary shares. This strategic move, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, signals a strong commitment to the company’s growth and future prospects.

