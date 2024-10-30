News & Insights

Dreadnought Resources Boosts Finances Amid Exploration Push

October 30, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited reported a net cash outflow of $560,000 from operating activities and a significant investment outflow of $3,050,000 for the quarter ending September 2024. However, the company successfully raised $3,500,000 from equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of $3,243,000 from financing activities, showcasing a strategic focus on funding their exploration endeavors.

