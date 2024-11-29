Dreadnought Resources Announces Director Departure and Stake Changes

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced the departure of Anthony Robert Gee, who held a significant interest in the company with 600,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,223,151 unlisted options. This change in leadership and the associated changes in stock holdings may impact the company’s future direction and investor sentiment.

