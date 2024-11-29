News & Insights

Stocks

Dreadnought Resources Announces Director Departure and Stake Changes

November 29, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced the departure of Anthony Robert Gee, who held a significant interest in the company with 600,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,223,151 unlisted options. This change in leadership and the associated changes in stock holdings may impact the company’s future direction and investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:DRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.