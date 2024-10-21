Dreadnought Resources Announces Annual General Meeting

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, at Trinity on Hampden in Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials electronically to minimize costs, with voting eligibility determined by November 26, 2024. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the meeting.

For further insights into AU:DRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.