Dreadnought Resources Announces Annual General Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 03:42 am EDT

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, at Trinity on Hampden in Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials electronically to minimize costs, with voting eligibility determined by November 26, 2024. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the meeting.

