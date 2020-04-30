DRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.98, changing hands as low as $33.15 per share. Duke Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.19 per share, with $38.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.37. The DRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.