DRDGOLD Rallies 124% in the Past Year: How to Play the Stock?

DRDGOLD Limited DRD has surged 123.6% over the past year compared with the Zacks Mining-Gold industry’s 105.3% increase and the S&P 500’s modest 20.1% rise.

Among its peers, Gold Fields Limited GFI and AngloGold Ashanti plc. AU are up 120.5% and 187.6% over the same period, respectively.

Price Performance of DRD vs. Industry, GFI, AU and S&P 500

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Technical indicators show that DRD has been trading below the 50-day and above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

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Let’s look at the DRD’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

Strong Revenue Performance for DRD Amid Lower Production

During the first half of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025), DRDGOLD produced 75,136 ounces of gold, representing a 9% year-over-year decline from the first half of fiscal 2025.

The year-over-year decline in group production was mainly attributed to lower recovery yields and reduced throughput, with group throughput falling to about 12.5 million tons. Throughput was affected by heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions during November and December, and yield declined to 0.188 g/t from 0.199 g/t in the prior year.

Lower production was partly due to the depletion of higher-grade material at the base of Driefontein 5 and the subsequent processing of lower-grade material from Driefontein 3 at Far West Gold Recoveries Proprietary Limited. Gold sold decreased 7% year over year to roughly 76,776 ounces during the period.

DRD, however, benefited significantly from stronger gold prices in the first half of fiscal 2026. The average realized gold price increased sharply to $3,788 per ounce from $2,564 per ounce in the prior-year period. It represents a 43% increase.

This strong price environment helped offset the decline in volumes and enabled the company to deliver a 33% year-over-year increase in revenues to about R5.1 billion ($293.8 million).

Strong Financial Flexibility and Growth Balance for DRDGOLD

Cash and cash equivalents were R1,734.4 million ($99.86 million) as of the end of the first half of fiscal 2026 compared with R661.2 million ($38.09 million) as of the end of the first half of fiscal 2025, reflecting robust internal cash generation despite continued capital investment.

Liquidity was further supported by available but undrawn credit facilities, including a R1 billion revolving credit facility with a R500 million accordion option and an additional R500 million general banking facility with Nedbank.

The company remained free of bank debt, consistent with the previous year, highlighting a conservative balance sheet and strong financial flexibility.

Cash generated from operating activities increased notably to R2,309.1 million ($133.05 million) in the first half of 2026 from R1,282.9 million ($73.89 million) a year ago, supported by strong gold prices. DRDGOLD generated a free cash inflow of R793.1 million ($45.68 million), significantly higher than the R319.0 million ($18.38 million) recorded a year earlier.

Shareholder returns also increased year over year. Cash dividends totaled R345.7 million ($19.91 million) in the first half of 2026 compared with R172.3 million ($9.93 million) in the prior-year period, reflecting improved profitability and cash generation.

Capital expenditure increased significantly to R1,516.0 million ($87.33 million), reflecting continued investment in key growth and infrastructure projects.

The financial profile reflects a strong balance between growth investment and shareholder returns. The company’s robust operating cash generation alongside a debt-free balance sheet provides significant financial flexibility.

DRD Enhances Operational Capacity and Energy Security

DRDGOLD has continued to focus on expanding its tailings retreatment capabilities and improving energy efficiency as part of its long-term Vision 2028 growth strategy. The company is progressing Phase 2 of the Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) project, which includes the development of a Regional Tailings Storage Facility (RTSF) and upgrades to the Driefontein 2 processing plant. These improvements are expected to increase processing capacity to roughly 1.2 million tons per month by 2026.

DRDGOLD completed the sale of its stake in solar producer Stellar Energy Solutions for approximately R147.5 million and secured a long-term renewable electricity supply agreement that is expected to deliver about 76 GWh of renewable power annually beginning in 2028.

Development planning is ongoing for a proposed 150-MW solar power project in Polokwane, Limpopo. The project forms part of the company’s broader energy transition strategy and will complement the solar and battery facility already operating at the Ergo site. Once implemented, the project is expected to enhance power supply stability and help reduce operating costs as the company continues to expand production.

DRD’s Rising Earnings Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiments

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings for DRD has been revised higher over the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share is currently pegged at $12.73 and $5.42, respectively, suggesting year-over-year growth of 790.2% and a decline of 57.4%.

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DRD Trades Below Industry

DRD is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 4X, below the industry average of 11.99X.

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The forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiples for Gold Fields and AngloGold are 8.09X and 10.27X, respectively. DRD and AU currently have a Value Score of C, while GFI has a score of A.

Final Thoughts: Buy DRD Now

DRDGOLD presents a solid investment case despite a modest decline in gold production during the first half of fiscal 2026. Higher realized gold prices significantly boosted revenue and operating cash flow, allowing the company to generate strong free cash flow even as volumes declined.

The company maintains a strong financial position with rising cash reserves, no bank debt and increased shareholder dividends while continuing to invest heavily in growth projects. Expansion of the Far West Gold Recoveries operation and ongoing renewable energy initiatives are expected to strengthen long-term operational capacity and energy security. The lower valuation further put it on the frontline.

Strong cash generation, a debt-free balance sheet and continued operational expansion support a buy stance on the stock in the current gold price environment.

DRD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.