DRDGOLD Limited's (NYSE:DRD) market cap dropped US$52m last week; Public companies bore the brunt

If you want to know who really controls DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 50% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And following last week's 11% decline in share price, public companies suffered the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of DRDGOLD, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:DRD Ownership Breakdown September 25th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DRDGOLD?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that DRDGOLD does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of DRDGOLD, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:DRD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 25th 2022

DRDGOLD is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Sibanye Stillwater Limited is the largest shareholder with 50% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.5% and 3.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of DRDGOLD

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that DRDGOLD Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just US$415m, and the board has only US$486k worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over DRDGOLD. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 50% of DRDGOLD. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DRDGOLD better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for DRDGOLD that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

